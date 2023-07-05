Final Fantasy 16 Update Adds New Control Schemes, Motion Blur Slider

Final Fantasy 16 has generally been received well, but some still had requests, particularly in regards to its use of motion blur and its limited control schemes. Square Enix has now released the 1.000.003 update that addresses both concerns and a few others, too.

This 267.1MB update lets players pick between three extra control schemes. These three new control schemes (D, E, and F) swap around the triggers, shoulder buttons, and a few of the face buttons, but it’s still not possible to configure each button individually.

The other changes are more geared towards the visuals or camera. Motion blur can now be dialed down or turned off completely in the graphics settings. Players are also now able to toggle if the camera will zoom behind Clive when moving or attacking, and its overall sensitivity can also be more finely tuned since its maximum is now 20 (which is up from 10).

It’s currently unclear if this has addressed some of the performance woes, which Square Enix stated it was working on. Regardless, here are the full Final Fantasy 16 1.000.003 update patch notes: