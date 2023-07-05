Silent Hill: The Short Message Story Details Reportedly Leaked

After years of rumors, Konami finally announced multiple Silent Hill games except something called “The Short Message” that has been confirmed by rating boards. Silent Hill: The Short Message was first leaked by known insider Dusk Golem, who has now leaked its story details.

This article contains spoilers so read on at your own risk.

What’s Silent Hill: The Short Message all about?

According to Dusk Golem, The Short Message’s protagonist is a 17-year-old named Anita, who doesn’t have any friends in school with the exception of one girl named Maya. Anita and Maya have been friends since childhood but end up growing apart because Anita has been behaving rather strangely. One example of her strange behavior that Dusk Golem provided is “looking at shocking things on the internet.”

Things apparently take a turn for the worst when Maya is found dead one day from an apparent suicide. Disturbed by her death, Anita sets out to figure out what happened to Maya while battling her own demons. Things certainly aren’t what they seem and Anita is determined to uncover the truth.

According to Dusk Golem, the last time they heard anything about The Short Message’s plot was in 2020 so things may have changed.