Helldivers 2 Gameplay Trailer Has Big Bugs, Flagrant Friendly Fire

Despite a leak in August 2022, Helldivers 2 was one of the more unexpected reveals at the PlayStation Showcase. Some gameplay details came out at the time, but now Arrowhead Game Studios has lifted the veil and divulged even more about the cooperative shooter.

Helldivers 2 gives players freedom over their loadout

Savvy tactical play and co-op were two of the key tenets of the PlayStation Blog post narrated trailer about the game. Strategy starts even before touching down, as players will have to choose what weapons, gear, and stratagems will be the best fit. Some foes are more vulnerable to certain guns, and the player’s armor can affect how resistant to damage they are and how quick they can move.

Stratagems are powerful tools from the last game that players can summon that range from airstrikes to bigger weapons to a shield generator. The trailer even shows some of these — including an automated turret — mowing down aliens. Being able to pick these different loadouts is what gives players freedom in how they approach missions.

Coordinating these stratagems with up to three other teammates is also crucial since Arrowhead Game Studios made it clear that Helldivers 2 is a difficult game. Friendly fire means players have to carefully pick where their most devastating attacks land and be sure not to crush their allies with a drop pod.

Helldivers 2 is still slated for 2023 for PlayStation 5 and PC and has yet to get a more concrete date. However, creative director Johan Pilestedt said more information will be revealed later this year. The trailer also ended with a mech swiping at the camera, possibly hinting at what’s to come.