Street Fighter 6 Celebrates New Sales Milestone With Freebies for All

Capcom has announced yet another sales milestone for Street Fighter 6. The critically acclaimed fighter has now sold over 2 million copies worldwide, and Capcom is celebrating the occasion with in-game freebies for all players as a “token of appreciation.”

Street Fighter 6 sales celebration freebies now available in the game

Players can head over to Street Fighter 6’s news section to claim a special Photo Mode frame as well as a background for the in-game smart device.

We're proud to announce that #StreetFighter6 has sold over 2 million copies! ?



All players will receive a small token of our appreciation in game. Thank you for all your continued support! — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 7, 2023

Street Fighter 6 has been somewhat of a redemption arc for Capcom after the lackluster launch and reception of its predecessor. The game launched packed with features that earned praise from critics and caters to veterans and newcomers alike. Street Fighter 6 sold a million units within a week of launch.

Capcom previously revealed that Street Fighter 6 helped push the franchise’s cumulative sales to over 50 million units and acknowledged that making the game approachable was key to its success.

“As a result of providing features for a diverse range of players, the title was met with broad acclaim,” Capcom said in June.

Street Fighter 6’s first DLC fighter Rashid is also due out on July 24.