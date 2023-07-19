The Last of Us: Part 1 Update 1.1.1 Fixes Issues, View Full Patch Notes

Since releasing to Steam earlier this year, The Last of Us: Part 1 has been plagued with a series of bugs and other issues, which Naughty Dog has been attempting to rectify. Now, continuing the trend of setting things right, patch 1.1.1 has started rolling out, which comes with a list of fixes for the PC version of the remake.

Addressing crashes, user issues, and more

Over on the game’s Steam page, you can see exactly what this newest update comes with, with major focus on some of the current buggiest aspects of The Last of Us, such as remedying a number of crashes, including one that can occur “when rapidly switching through available skins.”

As well as tweaks to other issues in Photo Mode, during specific missions, and even in cutscenes, version 1.1.1 also implements some fixes for the Left Behind DLC.

There’s also been a fix for one of the accessibility, on the Steam Deck, and some “hardware-specific fixes.” Essentially, this patch does not appear to contain any new content or quality of life changes. Instead, it’s another band-aid on what was deemed an unfinished product on PC.

At least Naughty Dog is doing something about the remake’s biggest problems. It’s a shame that it was released in such a state. The original Last of Us, which launched in 2013, is one of the PS3 era’s most critically acclaimed titles.

It was even inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame back in May of this year. Part 1 was a chance for PC users to finally play this highly praised game, but many were left very disappointed at what they received, especially given the reputation of the Last of Us series on the whole.

Full patch notes for version 1.1.1

Fixed a crash that could occur when restarting a Permadeath Speedrun after dying

Fixed a crash that could occur when rapidly switching through available skins

Fixed an issue where reflections were not appearing in vehicles’ rear-view mirrors when Real-Time Reflections are disabled (Options > Graphics > Real-Time Reflections Quality)

Fixed missing rock and rock wall textures in several areas

Fixed issues where players could see outside the game world in some locations

Fixed quick turn animations when zooming without a gun equipped

Fixed VRAM usage indicator when resetting graphics settings to default after restarting the game

Corrected several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors

Fixed an issue where monitor resolution was not correctly adjusted when using the “Reset to Defaults” command (Options > Display > Reset to Defaults)

Fixed the bow’s UI icon overlapping with arrow counts when a melee weapon is also equipped

Updated ‘Loading %’ user interface (UI) so loading progress is tracked more evenly

Fixed an issue that could cause graphic settings preview images not to appear

Fixed several camera-related issues that could occur when running the game at high framerates

[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue blocking full selection of presets when using Gaze Direction

[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where arrow icons were not interactable when using a mouse to change the color of frames

[Model Viewer] Fixed an issue that resulted in multiple models to be highlighted at once

[The Outskirts] Fixed the appearance of water when Image-Based Lighting is disabled (Options > Graphics > Image-Based Lighting)

[Tommy’s Dam] Fixed a crash that could occur in a cutscene during extended play sessions

[The University] Adjusted the visual appearance of fog

[Bus Depot] Fixed a camera issue that also led to a crash when traversing across the bus while the game is running at high framerates

[Bus Depot] Fixed a crash that could occur in a cutscene during extended play sessions

Left Behind Standalone

Fixed a crash that could occur if Ellie is wearing the Seattle Wear skin when starting Left Behind

[Mallrats] Fixed an issue where the health bar could become stuck on-screen

[Mallrats] Fixed a crash that could occur when switching through multiple skins before loading into the level

Accessibility

Fixed Screen Magnifier zoom functionality when using accessibility chord inputs (Options > Accessibility > Alternate Controls > Input Remap > Accessibility Chord Inputs)

Steam Deck

Fixed directional button controls for behind-the-scenes podcast navigation (Extras > Behind The Scenes)

AMD