Star Wars Outlaws Thankfully Isn’t a 300-Hour RPG

Players would be forgiven for being concerned about Star Wars Outlaws length when Ubisoft revealed that each planet would be the equivalent of 2-3 zones in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The developer is no stranger to massive open worlds sometimes stuffed with fluff, but it looks like Star Wars Outlaws won’t get that trademark Ubisoft treatment.

Star Wars Outlaws length will be manageable, promises Ubisoft

Speaking to IGN during the San Diego Comic-Con, creative director Julian Gerighty reassured fans that Star Wars Outlaws is a “very focused action-adventure RPG that will take people on a ride and is very manageable.”

“Our objective is to really get people into a very dense, rich adventure, open world adventure that they can explore at their own rhythm,” Gerighty said. “So it is absolutely not a 200 or 300 hour epic unfinishable RPG.” Phew!

Narrative director Navid Khavari added that while Star Wars Outlaws will feature a rich world with bustling cities and open plains, the game’s focus remains on Kay Vess’ journey as opposed to overwhelming players with side content. And from the sound of things, Outlaws’ UI will also be streamlined.

“If we do our job right, it’ll be so dense and so rich with different distractions that we won’t have to rely on so many UI indications,” Khavari concluded.