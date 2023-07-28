New PS5 Model Will Reportedly Run Cooler

A known PlayStation insider has claimed that the rumored new PS5 model will run cooler and will consume less energy. Reports of a revised PS5 have been consistently circulating the web for a number of months, but Sony has yet to confirm its existence.

New PS5 model series and tech info leaked

According to Zuby_Tech — who most recently leaked videos of PlayStation handheld Project Q — the new units will be series CFI-1300 and will feature 5nm APU. Additionally, they won’t have liquid metal, which will supposedly result in the console running cooler.

The launch PS5 models feature 7nm APUs. If Zuby_Tech’s report is true, the revised PS5 featuring 5nm APU should be faster and more energy efficient. The leaker did not clarify if they were referring to the PS5 Pro or the upcoming revision that’s reportedly due out in fall 2023, but we’ll find that out in due course.

Rumour New PlayStation 5 Model:



• CFI-1300 Series



• 5nm APU



• No Liquid Metal#PlayStation5 #PS5 — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) July 25, 2023

Sony has officially started rolling out a temporary price cut for the PS5, which is supposedly paving way for the new models to hit store shelves. The discount is already live in some regions and is expected to go live in the U.S. soon.

As of July 2023, the PS5 has sold 40 million units worldwide.