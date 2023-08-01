Players Celebrate as PS5 System Beta Mutes Console Start-Up Beep

Sony recently rolled out PS5 system update beta, which finally allows players to mute the console start-up beep sound. The feature has quickly become one of the most popular addition, and one that has fans celebrating all over the internet.

At the moment, the ability to mute the beep is only available to beta participants in select countries, but that hasn’t stopped players from celebrating its impending release later this year. Gaming forums and social media are rife with comments about the change.

“Mute boot-up beep — my wife will never see what’s coming,” wrote one happy Redditor. “I hate to be that guy but anyone have a US code? The look I get when she hears that beep is enough to make me beg,” wrote another. “The beep was a master plan to make you spend time with your gf all along,” wrote a third.

Others were happy that they’ll finally be able to play without waking their families up.

Dude, I swear, everyone in my house can be fast asleep with all kinds of noises around them… like fans, hvac, noise makers, etc. … but that PS5 beep happens and all of my kids leap out of bed, run to the living room, and start shouting, “daddy’s on the PS5!” ? — Andrew Breault – YouTuber (@AndrewBreault) July 31, 2023

3.5 year old hears the beep when he's deep asleep, can confirm. — Jesse Armstrong (@jeabombers) July 31, 2023

On the other hand, some folks have expressed their delight at being able to adjust the beep’s volume, with plans to crank it all the way up when the feature becomes available.