Players Celebrate as PS5 System Beta Mutes Console Start-Up Beep

Sony recently rolled out PS5 system update beta, which finally allows players to mute the console start-up beep sound. The feature has quickly become one of the most popular addition, and one that has fans celebrating all over the internet.
PS5 system update will leave beta globally later this year
At the moment, the ability to mute the beep is only available to beta participants in select countries, but that hasn’t stopped players from celebrating its impending release later this year. Gaming forums and social media are rife with comments about the change.
“Mute boot-up beep — my wife will never see what’s coming,” wrote one happy Redditor. “I hate to be that guy but anyone have a US code? The look I get when she hears that beep is enough to make me beg,” wrote another. “The beep was a master plan to make you spend time with your gf all along,” wrote a third.
Others were happy that they’ll finally be able to play without waking their families up.
On the other hand, some folks have expressed their delight at being able to adjust the beep’s volume, with plans to crank it all the way up when the feature becomes available.