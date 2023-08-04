Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition Includes 1 of 6 Exclusive Collectible Cards

Publisher Twin Sails Interactive announced this week that the video game adaptation of the popular board game Gloomhaven is coming to consoles. It will even receive a special edition that features one of six collectible cards.

When does Gloomhaven release on consoles?

The Gloomhaven console release date for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch versions is September 19, 2023. The game will be available digitally across both the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop, but a special physical edition dubbed the Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition will also be available on that day, too.

The Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition includes the base game, the Solo Scenarios DLC that gives players a new way to play the tactical RPG, Mercenary Challenges DLC, and one of six collectible cards. The six cards will each feature different art of various characters from the game.

The video game adaptation of Gloomhaven was originally released in 2021 for PC, and is a card-driven, turn-based tactical strategy game. Players take on the role of a band of mercenaries who go around exploring dungeons, killing monsters, and completing quests.