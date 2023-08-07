Original The Last of Us Actors Return for Halloween Horror Nights Event

If you happen to be going to The Last of Us Universal Halloween Horror Nights when it kicks off next month, you will hear some familiar voices to go along with a familiar location.

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson may not appear together again in a sequel to The Last of Us Part II but have recorded new dialogue for the theme park attraction, which sees them reprising their roles as Joel and Ellie from the PlayStation game series. VGC discovered this from an interview with Universal Orlando’s Lora Sauls in the latest edition of SFX magazine.

Sauls states that Baker and Johnson came in for a recording session for the event and re-recorded the dialogue for the haunted house attraction which will begin in September at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood. It’s based on the Pittsburgh section of the first game where Joel and Ellie are ambushed by savage hunters.

When Is The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights Taking Place?

The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights is the latest version of Universal’s annual themed attraction for the Halloween season. It will start at Universal Studios Orlando on September 1, 2023 and then a week later at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 7. Orlando’s event will run until November 4, 2023. Universal Hollywood’s version comes to a close a bit earlier on October 31, 2023.

You can purchase tickets for the event now at the Universal Studios site. Other themed events coming to Universal Studios include Stranger Things and The Exorcist: Believer.