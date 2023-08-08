Unofficial Bloodborne 60 FPS Patch Ported to PS5

A fan-made Bloodborne 60 fps patch has been ported over to a hacked PS5 retail unit, showcasing what the game would look like if Sony caved into popular requests. The patch was created by known modder Lance McDonald.

Bloodborne is locked at 30 fps and has no native PS5 port

Twitter user illusion0002 got McDonald’s patch working on a hacked PS5 (firmware version 3.00-4.51). They published a brief clip showing Bloodborne running at locked 60 fps in full 1080p.

Here it is, Bloodborne at 60 FPS from @manfightdragon on a hacked PS5 (Firmware 3.00-4.51) pic.twitter.com/LbApmT6wDK — illusion (@illusion0002) August 7, 2023

Despite its popularity, Sony has thus far ignored requests to release a PS5 upgrade or native port for Bloodborne. The 2015 FromSoftware title is among the most-requested PlayStation exclusives by PC players.

Recently, data gathered by folks over at TrueTrophies revealed that Bloodborne was one of the most-played PS4 and PS5 games in July, beating a number of new games and remaining just shy of beating the likes of hits like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Rumors continue to swirl that Sony has a Bloodborne PC port and possibly a sequel planned. However, that’s more wishful thinking than credible reports.

Back in 2015, Sony said that Bloodborne’s sales had surpassed expectations. Why the company has chosen to bury the IP is anybody’s guess right now.