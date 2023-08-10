The Order 1886 Gets Unofficial 60 FPS PS5 Patch, Fans Demand Sequel

PlayStation fans have renewed calls for The Order 1886 sequel after an unofficial PS5 patch showed the game running in 60 fps glory. The 2015 PS4 exclusive was rightfully criticized for a number of issues at launch, but quickly garnered a cult following that reveres the Ready at Dawn production.

The Order 1886 sequel is unlikely to happen

Folks over at Digital Foundry teamed up with Twitter user illusion0002, known for unlocking frame rates and releasing 60 fps patches using PS5 exploits. They were most recently credited for porting the unofficial Bloodborne 60 fps patch for PS5. Now, The Order 1886 has received the same treatment.

Digital Foundry’s video below shows that The Order 1886 still holds up well after more than eight years. Even the game’s fiercest critics lauded its stunning visuals back in 2015, and its 60 fps PS5 gameplay (starting at the 15:47 mark) looks pretty incredible.

Fans (myself included) were quick to say that The Order 1886 deserved a sequel.

I think it just came out at a time when cover-based shooters were at peak saturation. I really liked the game's characters and story too but in terms of gameplay it was pretty basic, unfortunately, not something people like when you're a year and a half into the new console gen? — StupidlyEPIC ??????? ❤️ ?? (@StupidlyEpic) August 9, 2023

@hermenhulst We need a sequel please ? — Alex (@alexps5share) August 10, 2023

We’ll see a Bloodborne sequel before we ever see The Order 1886 IP revived, which is to say we’re probably never seeing Galahad’s story continue. Its developer Ready at Dawn was eventually acquired by Meta, which ended up gutting the studio.