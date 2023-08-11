Bully 2 and 3 Were Both Planned by Rockstar, According to Former Dev

The LinkedIn profile of a former Rockstar Games developer has seemingly revealed that Bully 2 and 3 were both planned by the studio. It was previously confirmed that Bully 2 was in development at one point and later canceled, but this is the first we’ve heard of a third installment.

Bully was shelved in favor of Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption

As spotted by a Reddit user, Jon Young was head of video for Rockstar’s research department when he left after more than 13 years of service. In his profile — a screenshot of which we’ve embedded below — Young mentions that he was a lead video editor for both Bully 2 and 3 back in 2008.

This doesn’t look like a typo, but worth noting that Young worked for the “research” department, which suggests that both Bully games may have been planned and conceptualized, but it was only Bully 2 that actually entered production. Former Rockstar employees previously revealed that Bully 2 was shelved in favor of Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption.

Interestingly, Young’s profile also reveals that GTA 6 has been in development for nearly a decade. He claims to have worked on the game for three years, starting in 2015 until his departure in 2018.