Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Producer Wants to Make a New Entry

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles producer Akitoshi Kawazu has said that he wants to make a new game in the series and asked fans to trust that “a brand-new chapter” will be released “one day.”

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles first released 20 years ago

Kawazu made his comments as part of Square Enix‘s 20th-anniversary celebrations for Crystal Chronicles, which was first released on Nintendo GameCube in 2003. A remastered version was released in 2020 for the PS4, among other platforms.

Kawazu said that he “regrets” that he hasn’t been able to accommodate fans who have been asking for a new Crystal Chronicles game. He added that there are a lot of projects he’d like to pursue but he doesn’t have time to do it all. However, Kawazu acknowledges that Crystal Chronicles’ characters “deserve to shine again” and reassured fans that their story is far from over.

“They’re [the characters] eager to set out to discover the true meaning of the crystals’ blessing, and much like those of us who were cooped up at home for the past few years, they could only gaze up at the skies above their respective towns, day after day,” Kawazu wrote (as spotted by Eurogamer). “But new trials do await them — ones from which they will grow stronger.”

Kawazu ended his note by stating that fans should trust that a new chapter will be added to the adventure one day.