Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Gets New Trailer and Gameplay Info

Square Enix has dropped a ton of new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gameplay information alongside a new trailer. The game will release on February 29, 2024 for the PS5 and is billed as a “truly epic adventure.”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gameplay introduces new combat features

The new cinematic trailer based on FF7 Rebirth’s premise can be seen below:

FF7 Rebirth’s combat party will include Yuffie and Cait Sith. Yuffie’s basic attacks are all about striking enemies quickly with a throwing star, which also comes with a “magic-infused ‘ninjutsu’ to punish foes.” “Her Doppelgänger ability allows her to attack in tandem with her clone, enabling her to exploit enemies’ weaknesses even more effectively,” Square Enix explains. Yuffie’s unique abilities revolve around her throwing star, which makes it possible for her to attack from a distance and use ninjutsu spells against her enemies’ various weak elements.

Cait Sith’s combat is all about agility. According to Square Enix, he “darts about the battlefield with the agility of an acrobat (or perhaps a cat?), assailing enemies from every side.” Cait Sith comes with a moogle that he can use to his advantage during combat. His unique abilities include dropkicking enemies while riding his moogle and buffing companions.