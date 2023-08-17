Call of Duty HQ Revealed, Will House All Future Games

Beginning with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Activision has announced that they will be releasing Call of Duty HQ, a service that acts as a singular access point for all things Call of Duty.

In a brief mention during a blog entry on the Call of Duty website, the team behind the upcoming game outlined some things ahead of the official reveal of Modern Warfare III. One of those things, Call of Duty HQ, was described as “one access point for your future Call of Duty content.”

“Starting with Modern Warfare II and Warzone, and now with Modern Warfare III and beyond, players can navigate all their content in one place, we call it Call of Duty HQ – making it easier to select which game and modes you wish to play,” reads the brief bullet point.

While it’s unclear exactly what Call of Duty HQ will be, from the sounds of it, it will be a launcher of sorts that allows you to navigate through all of your Call of Duty-related content.

The game series has already had something similar to this for some time in the form of a main menu screen that let you access various Call of Duty titles and its Warzone mode beginning with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Thankfully for fans, they won’t have to wait too long for more information, as Activision is set to unveil more about Modern Warfare III, and presumably Call of Duty HQ, later today.