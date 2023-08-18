Extraction Shooter Hyenas Has Been ‘Challenging’ to Make, Says Sega

Sega has admitted that Creative Assembly‘s extraction shooter Hyenas — releasing on both the PS5 and PS4 — has been a “challenging” game to make. Hyenas was unveiled in June 2022, but we’ve heard nothing since. However, in a recent earnings call, Sega investors wanted to know if there are any updates on the game.

Will Hyenas PS5, PS4 go free-to-play?

In response to a question about Hyenas’ development and its monetization strategies, Sega said that it can’t talk about the title at this time and doesn’t have any updates to share because it has been a “challenging” endeavor. At present, Creative Assembly is “striving to improve its quality towards the release on the front line of development.” Interestingly, Sega added that it’s making some “adjustments” to Hyenas’ business model.

Hyenas was announced as a premium product, so Sega’s statement raised some eyebrows. Eurogamer reached out to the company to ask if it’s considering going free-to-play, to which the website received a vague answer.

“We have dedicated the past year to reviewing our business model alongside months of extremely valuable player testing of the gameplay experience,” a Sega spokesperson said. “We’re very excited with this progress and the reaction to yesterday’s gameplay reveal.”

Hyenas will undergo a closed beta test on PC soon.