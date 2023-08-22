Echochrome Update Adds Trophy Support for PSP Title

Sony started patching trophies into some of the older titles available on PlayStation Plus Premium, and it has now added another game to that this. The latest Echochrome update has enabled trophies, letting players earn some digital rewards in this black and white puzzler.

The Echochrome trophy list doesn’t have a Platinum, though

This update popped on trophy tracking site PSNProfiles, showing its nine Gold trophies. These are mostly the same trophies as the ones found in the PS3 original, but it is understandably missing the “Gimme five” trophy that tasks players with uploading five stages. The PS4 and PS5 version also have all Golds, whereas the PS3 port was a mix of the three lower trophy tiers.

While a somewhat sematic point, this version of Echochrome is technically the PSP version. The PS3 original, as is the case with all PS3 games on the service, can be streamed for Premium subscribers. This update also strangely reflects the PS3 release, as it also came out before trophies and was updated to have them after the fact.

Along with trophy support, the patch notes on the console indicate that it added Ukrainian and Arabic user interface support and updated the rewind feature. Details were not specified on the latter.

Trophy support for classics on PlayStation Plus was inconsistently doled out for Premium’s launch. However, Sony started updating a few games with trophies, like No Heroes Allowed, Super Stardust Portable, and Jumping Flash.