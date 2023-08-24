Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker DLC Will be Voiced by John Cena

DC Comics’ Peacemaker was confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 as part of its first season pass. However, even though he looked like John Cena’s live-action rendition of the character, it wasn’t clear if the WWE star would be lending his voice to him, too. Series co-creator Ed Boon has now confirmed Cena will indeed be voicing the Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker DLC when it drops.

It’s unclear when the Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker DLC will come out, though

Boon spoke about this to IGN, simply confirming that Cena was coming in. He also noted that the team was “super fortunate” that the special guest actors knew what Mortal Kombat was so they could get excited for the role, which, according to Boon, gives the game a layer of authenticity. Boon had already confirmed that J.K. Simmons was voicing Omni-Man, reprising his role from the Prime Video show Invincible.

Boon notably left out Antony Starr, who plays Homelander in The Boys. While his likeness is in the game, it might be too early to start recording voices for the character since Homelander isn’t coming to Mortal Kombat 1 until spring 2024. Boon also said as much in the aforementioned interview from Comic-Con when discussing Simmons’ role as Omni-Man. Omni-Man is the first DLC fighter (one Boon said would release a few weeks after the game), so it makes sense that his recordings would be further along.

NetherRealm Studios has a mostly solid track record of getting the real actors to portray their in-game fighters. Peter Weller and Sylvester Stallone voiced RoboCop and Rambo, respectively, in Mortal Kombat 11. However, The Terminator, despite looking like Arnold Schwarzenegger, was voiced by Chris Cox, who Schwarzenegger reportedly picked.

Keith David, while obviously not his likeness, returned from the HBO animated series to voice Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11. DLC that added skins from the 1995 film also had the voices and likenesses of Christopher Lambert, Bridgette Wilson, and Linden Ashby, who played Raiden, Sonya, and Johnny Cage, respectively.

Boon also said that Homelander and Omni-Man, despite being similar in nature, won’t play the same.

“We’re not going to have them both do all the kind of category of Superman-type things,” he told IGN. “We’re going to divvy up those abilities, so it’s not like it’s just a clone of the same character. They’re definitely going to play differently. The main attacks are going to really differentiate them, but we’re definitely aware of the assumption that some people were making on, ‘Oh, they’re just going to be the same characters.'”