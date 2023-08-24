The Outlast Trials Will Be Coming to PS4 & PS5 in 2024

While Red Barrel’s The Outlast Trials is enjoying its Early Access time on PC, console owners, especially those who are fans of the Outlast series, have been left with pouting lips and longing eyes as they await confirmation the multiplayer title will be officially heading their way.

Well, in a Developer Update on Steam, Alex from Red Barrels filled players in on what coming for the game on PC, but also had a bit on the state of console versions. The good news is they are coming, and not just for the current gen. The bad news is they aren’t coming that soon.

You can read the official words from the update just below.

We are currently actively working on fulfilling a major request: bringing the game to consoles. This means launching on PS5, Xbox S/X, and older gen (PS4/XboxOne), While enabling crossplay with PC. Our aim is to ensure that the unique social experience of The Outlast Trials can be shared across platforms, despite the technical complexity it requires. Our progress is promising, but we can’t provide a console release date or guarantee universal crossplay just yet. Originally targeting 2023, we are now eyeing an early 2024 console release due to the challenges faced by our small team.

So understandably, it’s a lot of work for a small team, but it is working hard to get console players in on the brutal trials, and to have them able to play with others.

The Outlast Trials is a co-op multiplayer sequel to the previous Outlast games in name only. It sees anywhere between one and four players participate in a brainwashing test facility’s cruel and barbaric games of psychological and physical torture. It’s still about you being largely helpless, but the environments can be used to aid your success in the trials.

The game has picked up a lot of positive feedback on Steam, and Red Barrels is taking on player feedback ahead of a full launch.