Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Cross-Saves Confirmed

Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature cross-saves between PS5 and Xbox Series X|S when it launches on Microsoft‘s platforms later. The game is set to release on PS5 next week on Wednesday, September 6.

Why Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching on PS5 first

Following quite a bit of hoopla, Baldur’s Gate 3 was dated for release on Xbox Series X|S later in 2023 as opposed to 2024. The game’s unintentionally timed PS5 console exclusivity has been the subject of much debate as its Xbox release was delayed due to Microsoft’s parity clause for the Series S.

For the uninitiated, Larian has been struggling to get split-screen co-op running on Xbox Series S, and with Microsoft mandating feature and release parity for Series X and S, Baldur’s Gate 3 ended up becoming a timed PS5 console exclusive. Microsoft recently decided to relax its rules and announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch on Series S without split-screen co-op, which will be patched in at a later date.

Thanks to Larian’s accounts system, those worried about their progress need not be concerned because cross-saves will work across all platforms.

For the avoidance of doubt, Xbox will indeed feature cross-save not only between Xbox and PC but also Xbox and PlayStation 5, thanks to our Larian accounts system. ? — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 25, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game, so this news is certainly welcome.