PlayStation Portal Release Date Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Live

Sony only just revealed the official name for the PlayStation Portal, and now it has announced when it’ll be coming out. The PlayStation Portal release date is November 15, 2023 and pre-orders for it are now live for many territories.

As shown by the above trailer, the Portal is available for pre-order on PlayStation Direct for its previously announced price of $199.99. Customers can only pre-order one unit due to “high demand.”

Pre-orders are also only live for the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Benelux, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Austria. Pre-orders will also open up for other retailers on September 29, which is the same day those in Canada and Japan can start pre-ordering.

The Wi-Fi remote play device has a date and price, but the headphones it is often bundled together with don’t have as many details. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony noted that the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will be $149.99 and $199.99, respectively, but they don’t have launch dates or pre-order dates quite yet. Both link to the Portal through using Sony’s new wireless audio technology, PlayStation Link.