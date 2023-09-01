Hogwarts Legacy Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Announced With Trailer

By Michael Leri

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the bigger titles of 2023, and now Avalanche Software is releasing a behind-the-scenes feature about how the game got made. The studio announced this through a trailer that debuted at Back to Hogwarts, an annual celebration of the franchise.

The Hogwarts Legacy documentary is coming out later in the year

The Wizardry Behind Hogwarts Legacy, the name of the full-length feature, will be on the game’s YouTube channel sometime later in the year. The aforementioned trailer has short snippets of interviews from the team talking about their process, as well as a special cameo about a minute in that some PlayStation LifeStyle readers might recognize.

It’s unclear when exactly it will come out later this year. However, it’ll possibly coincide near the RPG’s launch on the Nintendo Switch, which, after several delays, is slated for November 15.

The studio didn’t take this opportunity to announce DLC, much to the chagrin of disgruntled fans that can be found in the replies and comments on Hogwarts Legacy’s various social channels. The team announced in February that it had no current plans for DLC. It has also not released many substantial, content-rich updates to the game after launch. However, it seems like Warner Bros. values the franchise and will likely continue it in other ways.

