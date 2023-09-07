Transformers: Earthspark Expedition Gameplay Trailer Previews Boss Fights, More

A new Transformers: Earthspark Expedition gameplay trailer is out now, highlighting some of the many areas Bumblebee can explore as well as some of the bosses players will have to fight.

What’s in the new Transformers: Earthspark Expedition trailer?

The trailer for the game — which will release on October 13, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC — highlights a variety of locations that players will explore, including large canyons, warehouses, sewers, and more.

For the most part, however, the trailer highlights some of the bosses found within the game, including Transformers mainstays Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, Skywarp, and Grimlock.

Check out the new gameplay trailer for Transformers: Earthspark Expedition below:

According to Outright Games, players will be able to “freely explore” three different biomes, all while completing quests and interacting with new original characters from the television series. Other iconic Autobots will also show up, including Optimus Prime.

“We’re very excited to be working with our long-term licensing partner Hasbro once again on a Transformers title that pushes the boundaries of what video games can bring to a long standing, hugely popular franchise,” said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. “They have done an incredible job modernizing and reinventing what Transformers means for a new generation through TV series, blockbuster movies, and working with the best partners on streaming platforms. We’re delighted to bring our expertise to the table and help compliment this strategy through the creation of video games for younger fans.”