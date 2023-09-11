PS Plus Extra and Premium September 2023 Games Leaked

Known insider Billbil-kun has leaked a partial list of PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers’ September 2023 additions. Sony is expected to announce the catalog update on Wednesday, September 13, but given Billbil-kun’s history, rest assured that the following games will be part of the line-up.

New PS Plus Extra and Premium games will join the catalog on September 19

The following games will headline PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs this month:

Nier Replicant

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Unpacking

Billbil-kun isn’t able to reveal the full line-up, so expect to see the complete list, as well as Premium-exclusive classics, in an official announcement on Wednesday. All games will go live on Tuesday, September 19.

Do note that line-ups slightly vary by region, but the aforementioned games should be available to U.S., U.K., and European subscribers.

This is the first catalog refresh since Sony announced the unpopular PS Plus price hike. Players were left frustrated by the sharp increase and felt that Essential’s September line-up added insult to injury.

Sony is understandably maintaining its silence, but rumor has it that the company will announce a State of Play event soon.