NFL Pro Era 2 Announced, Features Multiplayer Mode

No fouls here — StatusPRO and the NFL have officially announced NFL Pro Era II. The sequel to the hit virtual reality football title will hit various VR devices, including PSVR2.

When does NFL Pro Era II come out?

The NFL Pro Era II release date has been set for September 28, 2023, where the game will launch on the Meta Quest Store and on PC via Steam for $29.99. The game will also launch on the PlayStation Store at some point, although there is no release date for the PSVR as of now.

The sequel will include a handful of new features, including the addition of multiplayer gameplay — a feature many fans of the original were clamoring for.

According to StatusPRO, multiplayer gameplay will allow players to go head-to-head against one another, and challenge friends or random folks across the world to a match. Upgrades to the in-game career mode are also planned, as are new features, including a “Coach Confidence” system that allows players to unlock new plays and abilities the better they play.

Other overall game upgrades include things like improved passing, player movement, better AI for more accuracy, and more.

The original NFL Pro Era released in 2022, and quickly became a hit, with the title becoming one of the fastest-selling VR sports games. According to StatusPRO, the launch was also the best of any VR sports title ever, and players spent 2.5x longer in headsets playing the game when compared to the VR industry average.