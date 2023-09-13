PS4 System Update 11.00 Brings Small Improvements

Sony released a new PS4 system software update alongside a major PS5 firmware update this morning. However, PS4 version 11.00 is a rather small update with some minor improvements for the last-gen console.

Patch notes for PS4 update 11.00 are as follows:

You can now sign in to your PS4 console without a password with PS App.

On your mobile device, scan the QR code to sign in, just like for PS5. Some authentication actions can also use push notifications on PS App.

You can now see emoji reactions to messages.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

It’s unlikely that the PS4 will receive any major updates going forward but it’s nice to see Sony continue to support it 10 years on. As announced earlier today, new features that PS4 users can enjoy alongside the improvements are PS App enhancements (coming later in September) as well as PS Remote Play support on additional Android devices, details of which are as follows: