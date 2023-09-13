September PlayStation State of Play Date & Time Announced for This Week

The date of 2023’s September PlayStation State of Play presentation has been revealed and it’s certainly not far off.

When is the next PlayStation State of Play?

PlayStation Global Third Party Relations Director and Head of Portfolio Shawne Benson revealed on the PlayStation Blog that the next State of Play will take place tomorrow on Thursday, September 14 at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. BST.

Tomorrow’s State of Play will focus on “updates to previously announced games” that are coming to PlayStation consoles, which will apparently range from PS VR2 and indie titles to games from Sony‘s third-party partners. From the announcement, it sounds like fans shouldn’t expect much first-party game information from the presentation due to its focus on third-party and indie titles.

“Here at PlayStation, our vision is to be the best place to play, and publish, great games,” Benson wrote in the PlayStation Blog post. “And because there are thousands of developers and publishers all around the world constantly making great games, our team has their work cut out for them.”

You’ll be able to watch the State of Play live as it happens on the official PlayStation YouTube page, Twitch page, and on TikTok.