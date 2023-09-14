No Mortal Kombat 1 cross-play at launch

NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 will not come with cross-play at launch. The feature will be patched in at a later date. Some fans haven’t taken nicely to the news, calling it a glaring omission considering Mortal Kombat 11 featured cross-play and recent fighters like Street Fighter 6 implemented the feature at launch. Upcoming fighter Tekken 8 will also launch with cross-play.

Announcing the news on Twitter, NetherRealm reassured fans that it’s “hard at work” on implementing cross-play post-launch. However, the developer didn’t provide a time frame for the patch.

Launch is just around the corner and we can’t wait for everyone to sink their teeth into #MK1. Regarding Kross-Play, it will not be available at launch, but know we are hard at work at implementing the feature into the game and it will be koming post launch. pic.twitter.com/M8Kvi4QkMe — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 12, 2023

In response to the news, some players said that they prefer Mortal Kombat 1’s PC version rather than console versions due to their fragmented player base. This means that matchmaking will be slower on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Some console users have expressed concerns because they’ve purchased the game on Xbox consoles, which have a significantly smaller install base than the PS5. However, others have pointed out that Mortal Kombat is the most popular fighting series around the globe and is thus expected to have ample players online.

Mortal Kombat 1’s early access kicks off today.