Watch the September PlayStation State of Play Stream

The September PlayStation State of Play stream is set to take place later today, so here’s where you can watch the announcements live.

When will the September PlayStation State of Play start?

As revealed yesterday, the State of Play stream will take place today, Thursday, September 14, at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. BST.

You can watch the September PlayStation State of Play as it happens today below:

Today’s upcoming State of Play will focus on “updates to previously announced games” that are coming to PlayStation consoles, which will apparently range from PS VR2 and indie titles to games from Sony‘s third-party partners. From the announcement, it sounds like fans shouldn’t expect much first-party game information from the presentation due to its focus on third-party and indie titles.

“Here at PlayStation, our vision is to be the best place to play, and publish, great games,” PlayStation Global Third Party Relations Director and Head of Portfolio Shawne Benson wrote in the PlayStation Blog announcement post yesterday. “And because there are thousands of developers and publishers all around the world constantly making great games, our team has their work cut out for them.”