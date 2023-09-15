Mortal Kombat 1 update

Mortal Kombat 1 Day-One Update Patch Notes Revealed

By Zarmena Khan

NetherRealm Studios has released a day-one update for Mortal Kombat 1 on the PS5 and other platforms. Alongside fixing bugs and issues, the update makes some improvements to Invasions, story, and online modes.

Mortal Kombat 1 day-one update patch notes

The following patch notes apply to Mortal Kombat 1’s update on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo Switch has received a separate patch, and a PC patch has not been detailed.

General

  • General bug fixes
  • Added and fleshed out accessibility options
  • Character polish and tuning pass
  • Added numerous additional finishing moves
  • Improved and refined UI to include additional new options

Invasions

  • Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters
  • General UI Improvements
  • General bug fixes
  • Rebalanced boss fights
  • Adjusted mesa progression
  • Added Season 1 content
  • Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa

Story

  • Improvements to the movie player
  • Visual polish to numerous scenes
  • Tuning of the story finale and final boss
  • 4k resolution movies added

Online

  • Improvements to matchmaking
  • Bug fixes to online modes
Mortal Kombat 1 is currently in early access for those who bought its special editions. For everyone else, the game will launch next week on Tuesday, September 19. NetherRealm has said that cross-play will be added in a future update.

