Mortal Kombat 1 Day-One Update Patch Notes Revealed

NetherRealm Studios has released a day-one update for Mortal Kombat 1 on the PS5 and other platforms. Alongside fixing bugs and issues, the update makes some improvements to Invasions, story, and online modes.
Mortal Kombat 1 day-one update patch notes
The following patch notes apply to Mortal Kombat 1’s update on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo Switch has received a separate patch, and a PC patch has not been detailed.
General
- General bug fixes
- Added and fleshed out accessibility options
- Character polish and tuning pass
- Added numerous additional finishing moves
- Improved and refined UI to include additional new options
Invasions
- Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters
- General UI Improvements
- General bug fixes
- Rebalanced boss fights
- Adjusted mesa progression
- Added Season 1 content
- Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa
Story
- Improvements to the movie player
- Visual polish to numerous scenes
- Tuning of the story finale and final boss
- 4k resolution movies added
Online
- Improvements to matchmaking
- Bug fixes to online modes
Mortal Kombat 1 is currently in early access for those who bought its special editions. For everyone else, the game will launch next week on Tuesday, September 19. NetherRealm has said that cross-play will be added in a future update.