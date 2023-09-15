Mortal Kombat 1 Day-One Update Patch Notes Revealed

NetherRealm Studios has released a day-one update for Mortal Kombat 1 on the PS5 and other platforms. Alongside fixing bugs and issues, the update makes some improvements to Invasions, story, and online modes.

The following patch notes apply to Mortal Kombat 1’s update on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo Switch has received a separate patch, and a PC patch has not been detailed.

General

General bug fixes

Added and fleshed out accessibility options

Character polish and tuning pass

Added numerous additional finishing moves

Improved and refined UI to include additional new options

Invasions

Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters

General UI Improvements

General bug fixes

Rebalanced boss fights

Adjusted mesa progression

Added Season 1 content

Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa

Story

Improvements to the movie player

Visual polish to numerous scenes

Tuning of the story finale and final boss

4k resolution movies added

Online

Improvements to matchmaking

Bug fixes to online modes

Mortal Kombat 1 is currently in early access for those who bought its special editions. For everyone else, the game will launch next week on Tuesday, September 19. NetherRealm has said that cross-play will be added in a future update.