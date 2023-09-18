Spider-Man 2 PS5 Length Revealed, Will Be Similar to First Game

Insomniac Games has shed some light on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 campaign length on the PS5. While the studio didn’t offer any hard numbers, it did say that the game’s length is similar to Spider-Man PS4.

What’s Spider-Man 2 PS5’s estimated length?

According to HowLongtoBeat, Spider-Man 1’s main story can be beaten within 17 hours. Those who delved into the side-missions spent an average of 25.5 hours playing the game, whereas completionists took an average of 34.5 hours to do everything Spider-Man 1 has to offer. While these numbers are dependent on play styles, it’s safe to say that Spider-Man 2’s campaign is roughly around 15-18 hours on average.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Insomniac’s senior creative director Bryan Intihar said that the studio did not want to unnecessarily stretch Spider-Man 2’s campaign for the sake of making a bigger sequel. “It’s not like we’ve doubled the size of the game,” Intihar said. “We want to do what is right for the vision, the time, and attention you need to create that experience and also take care of our team.”

Intihar joked that he would end up with “a lot less hair” if Insomniac tried to make a 200-hour game.