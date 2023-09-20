Persona 3 Reload Trailer Previews the Villainous Group Strega

A new Persona 3 Reload trailer has been released by Atlus, showing off the antagonistic group of Persona users known as Strega as they appear in the upcoming remake.

What happens in the new Persona 3 Reload trailer?

The trailer features the three members of Striga — Takaya Sakaki, Chidori Yoshino, and Jin Shirato — and shows some of the evil actions they perform during the Dark Hour. The trailer also previews a few of the activities players can take part in between Tartarus trips and school days as well as some of the bombastic attacks they and their fellow party members can perform in battle.

Check out the Persona 3 Reload trailer below:

Persona 3 Reload is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 2, 2024. The remake features a new English voice cast as well as some gameplay alterations to modernize some of the original’s mechanics.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”