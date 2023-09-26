Sony Investigating Breach Claims by Ransomware Group, Issues Statement

A ransomware group claimed to have compromised “all” of Sony’s internal systems earlier this week. Today, the company said it has launched an investigation into the claims.

What did Sony say about the potential breach?

In a statement to IGN, Sony acknowledged the report and said that it was “currently investigating the situation, and we have no further comment at this time.”

The news comes just a day after a report from Cyber Security Connect that noted the group claimed that they are planning on selling data that they hacked from Sony due to the company not cooperating with them.

“We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems,” the group claimed. “We won’t ransom them! We will sell the data. Due to Sony not wanting to pay. Data is for sale.”

The report also included screenshots that included images of what looked to be an internal log-in page, a PowerPoint presentation, Java files, and a file tree summarizing the leak, which is said to include under 6,000 files. The group has listed a date of September 28, 2023 as a “post date” target, with the report implying that if nobody purchases the data by then, it may end up online.