‘All Sony Systems’ Reportedly Breached by Ransomware Group

According to a recent report from Cyber Security Connect (via VGC), a ransomware group has claimed that they have compromised all of Sony’s systems.

What happened to Sony’s systems?

The report, which remains unverified as of now, notes that the group has claimed that they are planning on selling data that they hacked from Sony due to the company not cooperating with them.

“We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems,” the group claimed on both the clear and dark nets. “We won’t ransom them! We will sell the data. Due to Sony not wanting to pay. Data is for sale.”

The report from Cyber Security Connect also includes screenshots that the ransomware group says is proof of the hack, although the site says that the images are “not particularly compelling information on the face of things”.

Images included in the post are what appears to be an internal log-in page, a PowerPoint presentation, Java files, and a file tree summarizing the leak, which is said to include under 6,000 files. The group has listed a date of September 28, 2023, as a “post date” target, with the report implying that if nobody purchases the data by then, they may end up online.

This isn’t the first time that Sony has faced potential breaching at the hands of hackers. In 2011, the PlayStation Network was heavily breached, resulting in the compromisation of about 77 million accounts and the entire service being taken offline for nearly a month.