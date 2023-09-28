Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Pays Tribute to PlayStation’s Jim Ryan

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has penned a brief tribute to outgoing PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan following the latter’s announcement that he’s retiring in March 2024. Spencer’s tweet follows heated exchanges between Microsoft and Sony over the former’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, of which Ryan was a vocal opponent.

Jim Ryan has been a “fierce leader” for PlayStation, says Phil Spencer

Spencer called Ryan a “fierce leader” and thanked him for his service to the games industry. “Jim Ryan has been a great contributor to our industry and a fierce leader for PlayStation,” Spencer wrote. “I wish him the best in what he does next. Thank you for all you’ve done for the community over the last 30 years, Jim.”

Jim Ryan has been a great contributor to our industry and a fierce leader for PlayStation. I wish him the best in what he does next. Thank you for all you’ve done for the community over the last 30 years, Jim. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 28, 2023

The announcement of Ryan’s retirement has sparked some conspiracy theories online. Some folks are convinced that the executive has been “forced to step down” after Microsoft successfully passed the last few hurdles in its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Ryan may not have been the most popular PlayStation boss, but his tenure has undoubtedly been a massive success for Sony. In a press release, Ryan said that although he’s relished his job of 30 years, he’s finding it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe while working in North America.