PlayStation Stars October 2023 Campaigns and Collectibles Revealed

Sony has revealed PlayStation Stars October 2023 campaigns and collectibles. This month comes with special rewards for those who jump into the new Genshin Impact update 4.1 and Alan Wake 2 (out October 27).

PlayStation Stars October 2023 campaign details

Three collectibles will be available throughout October for Genshin Impact update 4.1 players. Sony will release special campaigns during the month, simply completing which will unlock the collectibles. For Alan Wake 2 players, there will be an Angel Lamp digital collectible for playing the game when it is released.

Other than the above, it’s business as usual. Starting October 3, PS Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe users can earn 50 points for playing any of the following games from the catalog:

Friday the 13 th

Inscryption

Doom Eternal

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Evil Within

Days Gone

October’s Hard Game Club includes a collectible for earning the Tempestuous Triumph Scroll trophy in Monster Hunter: Rise (starting October 5) and a collectible for earning the Shardbearer Godrick trophy in Elden Ring (available October 26).

Last but not least, PSVR2 users can earn 50 points by playing any of the following games starting October 12: