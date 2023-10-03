Persona 3 Reload Trailer Dives Into the Main Protagonist

A new Persona 3 Reload trailer has dropped, showing off the Atlus RPG’s main protagonist and the activities he can take part it.

What is shown in the newest Persona 3 Reload trailer?

The new trailer focuses on the unnamed main playable character of the upcoming remake, called “Hero” in the video. He’s shown interacting with the rest of the main party and taking part in classes and extracurricular activities throughout the game. He’s then seen in battle, using a variety of different Personas and skills to defeat enemies.

Check out the Persona 3 Reload trailer on YouTube below:

Persona 3 Reload is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 2, 2024. The remake features a new English voice cast as well as some gameplay alterations to modernize some of the original’s mechanics.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”