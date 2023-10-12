Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.01 May Have Broken Skills

It’s fair to say that Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update was a pretty big success. Essentially a soft relaunch of the game, it gave players a good reason to revisit CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi RPG. However, it appears that Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.01 update broke some of the game’s skills.

Cyberpunk 2.01 disables some passive Skill buffs

Cyberpunk 2077’s skills are passive buffs that players level up by performing specific in-game actions. For example, the Headhunter skill provides various useful stealth bonuses for both close-quarters and long-range sniping. Players level it up by scoring headshots, using thrown or silenced weapons, using pistols, and performing stealth takedowns. Unfortunately, a bug in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.01 update affects all five skills, hitting Headhunter particularly hard.

A few days ago, Reddit user Dibilowas noticed that the Headhunder buff that reduces weapon sway didn’t seem to work. After a bit of experimentation and communicating with other players, they determined that several skill passives no longer work. Specifically, Headhunter’s level 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 55, and 60 aren’t working. Shinobi’s level 20, 40, 45, 50, and 55 buffs seem broken, as are levels 40 and 45 of Solo. Finally, the buffs from level 20 of Netrunner and level 20 of Engineer are also not working.

The bug only seems to affect skills, with Cyberpunk 2077’s attributes, perks, cyberware capacity, and armor seemingly working as intended. However, the bugged skills are still a severe problem for some players, especially on higher difficulties.

One Cyberpunk 2077 modder has already created a patch that fixes the bugged skills. The mod is available from Nexus Mods and requires the REDSCRIPT script compiler to function. Unfortunately, console players will need to wait until the next official update.