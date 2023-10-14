mortal kombat 1 omni-man dlc
Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Trailer Previews Invincible Crossover DLC

By Tyler Treese

We now have our first look at Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 as Warner Bros. Games released the trailer today at New York Comic-Con.

“The realms will tremble under the weight of the Viltrum Empire. Omni-Man approaches our timeline,” says the official description of the video. The character is voiced by his Invincible voice actor, J.K. Simmons.

Check out the Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man trailer below:

Omni-Man will be part of Mortal Kombat 1’s first season pass, which includes several crossover characters, including Homelander from The Boys. It will also feature Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad, who features John Cena’s likeness and voice.

Despite the title, it Mortal Kombat 1 is the twelfth mainline entry in the Mortal Kombat franchise and the second reboot after Mortal Kombat (2011). The title takes place in the new timeline made by Liu Kang following the events of Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode.

Tyler Treese

Tyler Treese is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment journalist, his work can be seen at Sherdog, Fanbyte, Rock Paper Shotgun, and more. When not watching the latest movies, Treese enjoys mixed martial arts and playing with his Shiba Inu, Kota.

