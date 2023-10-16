Sony Playtested a Secret Soulsborne Game This Month, Ad Suggests

Internet sleuths have discovered a mysterious ad that suggests Sony playtested a Soulsborne game in October — last week, to be precise. The ad in question was published by a research firm based in England, which Sony has previously used when conducting playtests.

Fans left guessing what the mystery Soulsborne game might be

The ad was highlighted on Reddit by user the_marmolade and was published by Research-I. The company invited “Soulsborne fans” to test a game over the course of four days between October 10-13, offering them £500 for the task. The ad displays a collage of images from Elden Ring, Dark Souls III, Bloodborne, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The ad doesn’t mention PlayStation anywhere, but there are compelling reasons for fans to believe it was Sony. Firstly, this research firm is located near PlayStation U.K. headquarters. Secondly, Research-I is the company Sony has previously tapped for playtests for games, including Media Molecule’s Dreams.

The question, then, is what game Sony may have been testing. Some users are convinced that it’s Team Ninja’s PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin, but there’s a debate over whether Rise of the Ronin is a Soulsborne game or not. Others have theorized that Sony is playtesting Bluepoint Games‘ mystery title. Your guess is as good as ours.