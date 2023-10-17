Persona 3 Reload Trailer Focuses on Junpei ‘Stupei’ Iori

The latest Persona 3 Reload trailer for the upcoming Atlus remake puts the spotlight on Junpei Iori — the class clown of the main party, voiced by Zeno Robinson.

The video shows Junpei — referred to as “Stupei” by Yukari Takeba in the original game — hanging out with the protagonist and his other friends. Alongside his sense of humor, Junpei’s different abilities are shown off through battle and the use of his Persona, Hermes. The game’s main battle theme, “Mass Destruction,” plays throughout the trailer.

Check out the newest Persona 3 Reload trailer on YouTube below:

When does Persona 3 Reload release?

Persona 3 Reload is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 2, 2024. The remake features a new English voice cast as well as some gameplay alterations to modernize some of the original’s mechanics.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”