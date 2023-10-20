Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.02 Coming Soon, Changes Outlined

CD Projekt RED has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.02 is on its way, and provided an overview of the patch notes. The last two game updates were quite hefty and brought with them numerous changes and improvements, earning CDPR unanimous praise from players and critics for turning things around after Cyberpunk 2077’s botched launch.

No Cyberpunk 2077 update comes without at least three pages of patch notes so we expect to see a lengthy list of those soon. In the interim, CDPR has shared the following highlights:

V will no longer flatline after entering the Delamain AV in Path of Glory.

Fixed the shutters blocking entry to Black Sapphire in Run This Town.

Fixed an issue where cyberware could get downgraded to Tier 1 after updating the game to 2.01.

Fixed skill progression passives.

Rebalanced the timers in courier missions.

CDPR didn’t provide a release date for update 2.02 but did say that it’s coming soon. We’ll share full patch notes when they become available.

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since launch. CDPR recently admitted to a series of missteps and has vowed to show players that it’s committed to change.