Disney Dreamlight Valley Free-to-Play Delayed Indefinitely

The Disney Dreamlight Valley free-to-play version has been delayed indefinitely as the game will now remain as a paid game for the “foreseeable future.” Despite this, the game will be leaving early access later this year as well as introducing a new expansion pass.

Disney Dreamlight Valley exits early access in December

Disney Dreamlight Valley will leave early access on December 5, 2023. However, when the game leaves early access it will remain a paid game. Gameloft states this is because it allows them “to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players.”

Despite not transferring to a free-to-play experience, Dreamloft assured players that free content updates will continue after the game leaves early access, and these will add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more. Moonstones can still be earned from chests and the Dreamsnaps challenges while options will remain to purchase the premium currency too.

On the same day as the game leaves early access, a premium Expansion Pass will be launched. Titled Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time, the expansion will take players on an all-new adventure across the new location of Eternity Isle, which includes two new biomes shown in the teaser artwork for the expansion. Gaston (Beauty and the Beast), EVE (WALL-E), and Rapunzel (Tangled) are confirmed as new characters, while a monkey, cobra snake, and flowery capybara will be new companions. More details on the expansion pass will be shown in a showcase at 1:00 PM ET on November 1. This can be viewed on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live.

The Founders Packs will be replaced with new options once the game leaves early access. The standard edition will include the base game and 8,000 Moonstones. The Gold Edition will include the Expansion Pass, 15,000 Moonstones, and a trio of exclusive cosmetics:

Flowery Capybara animal companion

Flowery Summer Cottage house style

Artist’s Overalls clothing set

All three of the exclusive cosmetic items plus an additional gift of 2,500 Moonstones will be given to anyone who has purchased a Founder’s Pack by December 4. Finally, there’s the previously-announced Cozy Edition, which will only be available at retail.