PlayStation Issues Statement on Executive Connie Booth’s Departure After 25+ Years

Sony Interactive Entertainment has issued an official statement confirming that its veteran PlayStation executive Connie Booth has left after 25+ years. An accomplished leader, Booth joined PlayStation in 1997 and oversaw the production of some of the platform’s most popular franchises – from Syphon Filter to The Last of Us.

PlayStation loses both Connie Booth and Jim Ryan within six months

News of Booth’s departure has been making rounds since last weekend when former God of War developer David Jaffe claimed that she exited PlayStation unceremoniously. According to him, she was fired. He further claimed that Booth would be replaced by Guerrilla Games executive Angie Smets.

Jaffe’s comments were taken with a huge grain of salt considering his history, but they certainly raised eyebrows. Followers flocked to the Twitter account of journalist Jason Schreier, who responded to a now-deleted tweet asking if Booth had “left/was fired” with a simple “yes.” Further probing to clarify if she was fired or not yielded no response.

Now, PlayStation has confirmed to Axios that Booth is indeed gone but understandably didn’t say why. Booth has not commented on her quiet departure either. Thanking her for her lengthy service, a spokesperson told the publication that Booth “helped drive the success PlayStation Studios is experiencing today, and her passion in fostering an environment where a team’s creative vision could fully flourish has left a positive impact on many game developers.”