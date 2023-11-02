Alan Wake 2 PS5 Patch 1.000.008 Brings Over 200 Improvements and Fixes

The latest patch for Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 brings an ocean of fixes, tweaks, and all-around improvements to the horror game.

The slew of changes comes a bit too late for Michael Leri’s PlayStation Lifestyle review of the game, which cited frustration over the buggy nature of it. But it’ll smooth out the ride for those still working through the game.

-Various localization fixes, such as improved subtitle timings for all languages

–Improved localized audio for live-action cinematics

–Various audio-related improvements and additional polish

–Improved lip sync in some instances

–Fixed various graphical issues in the environments

–Fixed various minor issues in cinematics

–Minor improvements to image aliasing in Performance mode and Xbox Series S

–Improved lighting

-Fixed lighting bugs in multiple locations

–Various UI-related fixes and additional polish

–Various gameplay fixes and improvements

–Minor gameplay finetuning

–Improved auto-aim for specific circumstances

–Fixed rare player character animation issues

–Fixed various issues in the Case Board

–Fixed various map issues

–Several conversations failing to trigger and thus blocking progress later have been fixed

-Fixed Rose’s dialogue choices, sometimes not being selectable, blocking progress

–Fixed a rare issue with Saga’s lines not playing when going to the Sheriff’s Station, blocking progress

–Resolved a potential problem in the player getting stuck in a Case Board Tutorial

–Fixed exploration rewards for Lighthouse

Mission specific

INVITATION:

-Fixed a bug where Saga could get stuck in the environment (“Crazy forest”)



CASEY:

-Fixed potential issue with players able to get stuck when falling from ladders

-Fixed potential issues with Dark Presence (it remains a threat)

-Fixed a rare crash



ZANE’S FILM:

-Fixed a bug where Alan could fall through the environment



SCRATCH:

-Fixed a bug where Saga could fall through the world

-Fixed a bug in where a gate could get locked after reloading a save game, causing the player to get blocked from progressing

-Fixed an issue where, in rare circumstances, the player could end up outside of the game world when opening the map

-Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, the Lighthouse key could not be picked up



WE SING:

-Fixed a bug where Alan could get stuck in the environment



ROOM 665:

-Fixed an issue that caused the Oceanview Hotel Lobby Echo not to align correctly (this one was really annoying; we apologize)



MASKS:

-Fixed an issue where if the player performed specific tasks in an unpredictable order, the mission progress could get blocked



DEERFEST:

-Fixed an issue (much to Rose’s chagrin) with physics-related props that could block the player in and halt progress



COME HOME:

-Fixed an issue where the player, in rare instances, could not exit the radio, TV, or manuscript interact modules.

Alan Wake 2 is out now digitally on PS5.