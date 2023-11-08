Sony Teases ‘Great’ PS5 Games for 2024 in Holiday Ad Campaign

Sony Interactive Entertainment has rolled out a new holiday 2023 marketing campaign for the PS5, showcasing popular games and teasing some “great” games to look forward to in 2024. The campaign kicks off with a new ad and coincides with the launch of the revised, slimmer PS5.

PS5 has the “best games lineup in PlayStation history,” Sony insists

In a PS Blog post accompanying the trailer, Sony wrote that PS5’s library of 2500+ titles is the “best” in PlayStation’s history, which includes highly-rated exclusives like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. “While 2023 has been an epic year for gaming, there are even more great games to look forward to next year,” Sony wrote, listing some of the upcoming console exclusives — like Helldivers 2 and Concord — and third-party multiplatform games.

Sony also reiterated that the PS5 will be in ample supply this holiday, unlike previous years when players scrambled to get their hands on a console, often falling prey to scalpers. “We’re entering a holiday season with more console supply than we’ve had since the launch of PS5, including a new PS5 model in a smaller form factor,” Sony wrote, adding that players can also pick up a number of bundles.