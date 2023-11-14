Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Date News Expected Soon as Game Gets Rated

Fans are expecting Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date news in the near future as rating boards have begun awarding age ratings to the game. Saudi Arabian authority for game ratings was one of the first ones to give Dragon’s Dogma 2 a mature rating of 18+.

Games tend to begin receiving age ratings closer to release, but last-minute delays can happen. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is expected to be released within the first half of 2024, but we have yet to receive an official announcement from Capcom. Given the recent activity, fans are expecting to hear something soon, possibly at The Game Awards 2023.

عودة من أكثر الألعاب المنتظرة بعد غياب 10 أعوام?



لعبة "Dragon Dogma 2" حصلت على تصنيف مناسب لعمر 18 فما فوق ??#تصنيف_الألعاب

الهيئة العامة لـ #تنظيم_الإعلام

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a long-awaited sequel, and just as fans were beginning to lose hope, Capcom unveiled the game. In a September 2023 interview with VGC, producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi explained the gap of 10+ years between the original and the sequel, stating that it was down to things falling into place.

“First and foremost, if [game director Hideaki] Itsuno-san doesn’t have time to be the director of the game, it can’t really get made,” Hirabayashi said. “So having an opportunity to have him spend the time he needed on the game and being able to bring together the other resources needed, such as a large team to work on a game with this scope, just took some years for that all to really fit together.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.