Wonder Woman Not a Live Service Game, Says Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has denied that its Wonder Woman game will be a live service product. Speculations of a live service title stemmed from a job advertisement published by developer Monolith Productions, which sought a lead software engineer — specifically for Wonder Woman — who is proficient in maintaining “a live software product.”

Wonder Woman game not designed with live service in mind

In a statement to IGN, Warner Bros. not only shut down the aforementioned speculations but also said that Wonder Woman isn’t being designed as a live service title to begin with. The job description in question has since been updated to remove any mention of a live product, so it’s likely that Monolith Productions used text from a prior job advertisement and didn’t update it accordingly.

“Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open-world,” reads WB Games’ statement. “This third person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe, while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service.”

Wonder Woman was announced at The Game Awards 2021, but there have been no updates since. Platforms and release date window have yet to be revealed.