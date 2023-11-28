Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Disc Edition May Include Upcoming Patch 5

Larian Studios has said that it’s aiming to include Baldur’s Gate 3‘s incoming patch 5 in the PS5 physical edition. Out sometime in Q1 2024, the disc will be available for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 physical edition packs a ton of digital and physical goodies

According to Larian’s director of publishing Michael Douse, the physical version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will come on three discs on the Xbox and will include patch 5. Larian wants the same for PS5. However, nothing is set in stone yet as the team is still working on a similar version for Sony.

The Xbox retail version, which plays across 3 discs, will ship with Patch 5 on disc. Which is really good news. These things have lead times, as you know. Working on the exact version for PlayStation 5. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) November 27, 2023

Here’s hoping it all works out. Recently, CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it’s only the latter that’s set to receive the base game as well as the Phantom Liberty expansion on disc. The PS5 version is due to receive a DLC code, much to some fans’ dismay, reportedly because Sony has some cumbersome SKU conditions developers have to meet.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s disc edition will come with digital content as well as physical goodies including a cloth world map, fabric patches, stickers, poster, and soundtrack CDs.